Armenia hails German MPs' resolution calling Armenian massacres "genocide"

YEREVAN, June 2 Armenia welcomed on Thursday the adoption by Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament of a symbolic resolution that declares the killings of Armenians by Turkey's Ottoman forces in 1915 a "genocide".

"While Germany and Austria, as former allies of the Ottoman Empire, are today acknowledging their part of responsibility in the Armenian Genocide, the authorities of Turkey are continuing to obstinately reject the undeniable fact of genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire," Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said in a statement.

