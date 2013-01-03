UPDATE 1-German unemployment edges up but holds near lows

* Dec rise of 3,000 in jobless numbers is less than expected
* Unemployment rate holds just above post-reunification low
* Economists say data proves resilience of labour market
* Economy shows signs of weakness, but should skirt
recession
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Jan 3 Numbers of Germans out of work
rose for the ninth month running in December but held close to a
post-reunification low, adding to signs Europe's largest economy
remains relatively unscathed by the region's crisis.
Labour Office data showed the jobless figure rose by 3,000
in seasonally-adjusted terms to 2.942 million, much lower than
the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 23 economists for a
rise of 10,000..
The unemployment rate held steady at 6.9 percent.
"Despite the economic dip, the labour market is not
suffering a breakdown," said Stefan Schilbe at HSBC Trinkaus.
"Companies are not willing to put qualified workers out of a
job, also in the light of the high number of unfilled jobs."
"Once the economy improves in the course of the year,
unemployment too is likely to fall again with a delay."
Germany's economy weathered the three-year euro zone debt
crisis well until it slowed in the third quarter of last year.
Economists expect it to have contracted in the fourth quarter
but generally see it escaping a recession before gradually
improving later in 2013.
The country's labour market, meanwhile, remains robust
compared to many other European countries, thanks in part to
years of wage restraint and structural reforms undertaken in the
mid-2000s.
In Spain, for example, 4.8 million people were registered as
out of work last month, data from Madrid showed on Thursday.
Unemployment hit a record 25 percent in the third quarter of
last year in the euro zone's fourth biggest economy, where a
stubborn recession is likely to put more people out of work.
MIXED PICTURE
In Germany, many are hoping a jobless rate that appears to
have stabilised close to historically low levels will fuel
private consumption and drive economic growth at home and, via
imports, in the wider euro zone.
In percentage terms, December's jobless reading was just a
touch above the 6.8 percent that marked its lowest point since
the country was reunified in 1990. It held at that level for 10
months from December 2011.
But signs of economic weakness are increasing, enough to
impact morale among German consumers, which dropped for the
fourth month running heading into January to its lowest level in
more than a year.
Big German firms including Metro, the world's No.4
retailer, Siemens AG and Deutsche Bank are
slashing thousands of jobs.
Others like Opel, the German unit of U.S. automaker General
Motors, and steelmaker ThyssenKrupp, have said
they are returning to "Kurzarbeit", a government-subsidised
short-time work scheme that was used widely during the global
financial crisis.
German manufacturing activity shrank for the tenth
consecutive month in December, according to a purchasing
managers' index (PMI), but the closely-watched Ifo survey showed
business morale rose.
Economists say they do not expect the number of unemployed
to rise sharply however and the labour market should improve
when the economy picks up again this year.