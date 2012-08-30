UPDATE 1-German jobless rises as euro crisis bites

* Seasonally-adjusted jobless rises 9,000 in August
* Labour Office cites impact of slowing German economy
* Unemployment still near post-reunification low
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Aug 30 German joblessness rose for a
fifth month running in August, the latest in a string of
disappointing data that adds to evidence Europe's largest
economy is feeling the effects of the euro zone crisis.
Unemployment still remains close to a post-reunification
low, but the Federal Labour Office acknowledged that slowing
growth was beginning to take its toll on what has been one of
Europe's most resilient jobs markets.
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed to 0.3 percent in
the second quarter as companies, nervous about the debt crisis
sweeping southern euro zone states, cut back on investments.
Many economists are expecting GDP to fall in the third
quarter of the year, with Germany possibly even falling into a
technical recession - defined as two consecutive quarters of
contraction - in the latter half of 2012.
"The labour market is losing its momentum. That is not
surprising given economic developments over the winter as
unemployment is a lagging indicator. Currently the worsening
sovereign debt crisis is adding to that," said Commerzbank
economist Eckart Tuchtfeld.
The Labour Office said the seasonally-adjusted jobless total
had risen by 9,000 in August, broadly in line with expectations,
pushing the number of people out of work to 2.901 million, its
highest level since November last year.
Data released in August showed imports, exports and
industrial orders all shrinking, while business and investor
sentiment surveys dropped and the country's private sector
shrank for a fourth straight month.
Big German companies like Metro, the world's No.4
retailer, Lufthansa and Deutsche Bank are
slashing thousands of jobs.
Others like Opel, the German unit of U.S. automaker General
Motors, and steelmaker ThyssenKrupp, are
returning to "Kurzarbeit", a government-subsidised short-time
work scheme that was used widely by German industry during the
global financial crisis in 2009.
Labour Office head Frank-Juergen Weise said slower economic
growth was beginning to show through, with labour market
indicators developing "increasingly weakly".
Rising jobless figures could become a headache for German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who faces an election next year, and
may reduce the willingness of average Germans to continue to
bail out southern euro partners like Greece.
Still, the vast majority of countries in Europe would be
overjoyed to have a labour market like that of Germany.
In Greece and Spain roughly one in four people is
unemployed. In Germany, the unemployment rate held steady at 6.8
percent in August, unchanged from July, and far below a June
reading of 11.2 percent for the euro zone as a
whole.
Combined with data on Wednesday which showed German
inflation accelerated by 2.0 percent in August, the increase in
the number of people out of work puts a dampener on expectations
that domestic demand will boost the traditionally export-driven
German economy as the euro zone crisis and a global slowdown
hurt demand for its high-quality goods.
The strength of Germany's labour market, a product of
structural reforms and years of wage restraint, has been
fundamental in fuelling demand.
"Looking ahead, however, it is doubtful whether private
consumption can really take over the baton as main growth driver
for the German economy," said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at
ING.
"Today's numbers provide further evidence that the labour
market is gradually losing steam and that the positive impact on
the economy should peter out towards the end of the year."