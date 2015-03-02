UPDATE 1-German car sales up 7 pct in February -VDA

(Adds VDA comment, detail and background)

BERLIN, March 2 New car sales in Germany, Europe's biggest auto market, rose 7 percent in February and are heading for a modest gain this year compared with 2014 levels, the VDA industry association said.

Sales of new passenger cars totalled 223,300 units last month, expanding two-month registrations by 5 percent to 434,600 cars, Berlin-based VDA said on Monday.

Though exports and car production in Germany were down 5 percent each in the first two months, registrations may still post a "modest improvement" in 2015 on last year's 3.04 million cars, VDA said.

"The automotive year 2015 has got off to a good start," VDA president Matthias Wissmann said at a briefing in Geneva ahead of the annual auto show in the Swiss city.

Separately, registrations in France, Europe's No. 3 market, gained 4.1 percent in February, slightly lower than January's 5.9 percent gain, with foreign-owned brands driving momentum, industry body CCFA reported earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; editing by Susan Thomas)