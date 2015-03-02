UPDATE 1-German car sales up 7 pct in February -VDA

(Adds VDA comment, detail and background)
BERLIN, March 2 New car sales in Germany,
Europe's biggest auto market, rose 7 percent in February and are
heading for a modest gain this year compared with 2014 levels,
the VDA industry association said.
Sales of new passenger cars totalled 223,300 units last
month, expanding two-month registrations by 5 percent to 434,600
cars, Berlin-based VDA said on Monday.
Though exports and car production in Germany were down 5
percent each in the first two months, registrations may still
post a "modest improvement" in 2015 on last year's 3.04 million
cars, VDA said.
"The automotive year 2015 has got off to a good start," VDA
president Matthias Wissmann said at a briefing in Geneva ahead
of the annual auto show in the Swiss city.
Separately, registrations in France, Europe's No. 3 market,
gained 4.1 percent in February, slightly lower than January's
5.9 percent gain, with foreign-owned brands driving momentum,
industry body CCFA reported earlier on Monday.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; editing by Susan
Thomas)