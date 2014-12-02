German car sales return to growth in 2014, grow further 2015 -VDA

BERLIN Dec 2 Germany's auto market will return
to growth for the first time in three years in 2014 and may
expand further next year, the VDA industry association said on
Tuesday.
New car registrations in Europe's biggest auto market may
grow about 2 percent this year to slightly more than 3 million,
VDA said, adding that volumes may rise further by 1 percent in
2015.
"The situation is better than sentiment," VDA chief Matthias
Wissmann said at a press conference in Berlin.
Passenger-car sales fell 2 percent in November to 250,100
autos, limiting the 11-month gain to 3 percent or 2.81 million
vehicles, Berlin-based VDA said, confirming a Reuters story.
Last month's drop was mainly due to one-off effects as new
rules on tyre pressure took effect in Europe, raising the price
of tyres and denting auto sales, a VDA spokesman said.
By comparison, German car sales fell 4.2 percent last year
to 2.95 million vehicles after shrinking 2.9 percent in 2012,
according to VDA data.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)