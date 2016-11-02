Volkswagen board to discuss brand overhaul on Nov. 4 - sources

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
BERLIN Nov 2 The supervisory board of Volkswagen will hold an extraordinary meeting on Friday, Nov. 4, to consult on a wide-ranging restructuring of the carmaker, two supervisory board sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Management and labour leaders are currently seeking to reach agreement on cost cuts and strategy in time for a Nov. 18 meeting of the supervisory board to ratify spending targets across the group for the coming years.
The sheer size of the revamp, with the need for cost savings amplified by Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal, made the extraordinary meeting necessary, the sources said, adding no decisions were expected to be made.
Herbert Diess, head of the German carmaker's core VW brand, wants to cut annual costs at the troubled division by 3.7 billion euros through 2021 in a so-called future pact with workers, sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters last month.
German newspaper Handelsblatt, which was first to report the extraordinary meeting, said that costs were to be cut by 8 billion euros across the group.
VW and the group's works council declined to comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.