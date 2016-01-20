Germany urges equal treatment of U.S. and European VW customers

BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q4 earnings per share C$0.33
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Berlin Jan 20 Germany's Justice Minister Heiko Maas has criticized unequal compensations for U.S. and European customers of car maker Volkswagen following an emissions scandal last year, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
"Minister Maas already a few weeks ago said that he considers an unequal treatment of U.S. and German, European customers unacceptable," a ministry spokesman said during a regular news conference.
On Tuesday, European Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska in a letter to VW's chief executive demanded that U.S. and European customers will be compensated in the same way after the company's emissions scandal. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
OTTAWA, Jan 19 Canadian exporters are scrambling to find ways to avoid a potential 10 percent import tax promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, including the possible shifting of production or supply lines south of the border.
* FirstEnergy - Will recognize pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $266 million associated with power stations sold to Aspen Generating