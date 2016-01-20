Germany urges equal treatment of U.S. and European VW customers

Berlin Jan 20 Germany's Justice Minister Heiko Maas has criticized unequal compensations for U.S. and European customers of car maker Volkswagen following an emissions scandal last year, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Minister Maas already a few weeks ago said that he considers an unequal treatment of U.S. and German, European customers unacceptable," a ministry spokesman said during a regular news conference.

On Tuesday, European Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska in a letter to VW's chief executive demanded that U.S. and European customers will be compensated in the same way after the company's emissions scandal. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Michael Nienaber)