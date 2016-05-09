版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 21:16 BJT

German union IG Metall threatens strikes if no progress in wage talks

BERLIN May 9 Germany's IG Metall engineering union in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia said on Monday it was ready to launch 24-hour strikes if there was no progress in wage talks with employers.

IG Metall, Germany's biggest trade union, has demanded wage increases of 5 percent for 3.8 million metals and electrics sector workers. The employers' group said it was hoping for an agreement in the wage dispute this week.

(Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐