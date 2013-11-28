UPDATE 1-German chemical workers to demand 5.5 pct pay rise

* Union says business optimism at 2-1/2 yr high
* Disputes "board room whingeing"
* Employers reject demands, citing lower productivity
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Nov 28 German chemical industry
workers are to demand a 5.5 percent pay rise when negotiations
open next month, their union said on Thursday, citing improving
business conditions.
Germany's historically low wage inflation has been viewed by
some euro zone politicians as a problem, blaming it as a source
of imbalances in national economies across the region that
exacerbated the sovereign debt crisis.
But manufacturing workers represented by the IG Metall union
secured a major collective pay deal in May, with 3.7 million
engineering, metal and electrical sector workers getting a 3.4
percent rise from July followed by a further 2.2 percent rise in
May 2014.
German annual inflation unexpectedly accelerated to 1.3
percent in November from 1.2 percent the previous month,
preliminary data showed on Thursday.
"There is whingeing in the chemical industry board rooms but
the pessimism is not reflective of the reality," said the IG BCE
union, which represents some 550,000 chemical workers. It
pointed to an index measuring business confidence rose last week
to its highest level since early 2011.
The union and employers agreed to a 4.5 percent pay rise in
May 2012 but that deal expires between Dec. 31 and Feb. 28,
depending on regional variations.
The industry's employers association BAVC rejected the
demands, saying that such a raise was "far from" realistic.
It added that German output volumes in chemical and plastics
were below the levels of the 2008/2009 economic crisis, also
citing sluggish growth and declining productivity.
"Higher labour and energy costs massively increase the
competitive pressure on the companies," it said.
German chemicals trade group VCI this month predicted 0.5
percent sales growth this year, cutting its outlook for the
third time this year on lower prices and a sluggish export
business.
The largest German chemical companies are BASF,
Evonik, Bayer and Lanxess.
Major foreign producers such as Dow Chemical, DuPont
and LyondellBasell also operate sites in Germany,
which is Europe's largest chemical producing nation.