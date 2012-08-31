Germany declines comment on Weidmann resignation report

BERLIN Aug 31 A German government spokesman
said on Friday that Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bundesbank
President Jens Weidmann talk regularly on the phone, but he
declined to comment on a report that the country's top central
banker had threatened to resign.
"I can only point to what (Merkel) said in her ARD summer
interview, when she said she thought it was good that he
repeatedly warns politicians, and when she pointed to the fact
that there are always discussions within the ECB," deputy
government spokesman Georg Streiter said at a news conference.
"(She also said) she of course supports Jens Weidmann as our
central banker, and that he should have as much influence as
possible in the ECB," he said, adding that Merkel and Weidmann
speak on the phone regularly.