Germany declines comment on Weidmann resignation report

BERLIN Aug 31 A German government spokesman said on Friday that Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann talk regularly on the phone, but he declined to comment on a report that the country's top central banker had threatened to resign.

"I can only point to what (Merkel) said in her ARD summer interview, when she said she thought it was good that he repeatedly warns politicians, and when she pointed to the fact that there are always discussions within the ECB," deputy government spokesman Georg Streiter said at a news conference.

"(She also said) she of course supports Jens Weidmann as our central banker, and that he should have as much influence as possible in the ECB," he said, adding that Merkel and Weidmann speak on the phone regularly.