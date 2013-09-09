German publisher Weltbild denies report of financial problems

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Weltbild, one of Germany's biggest booksellers, denied a newspaper report that its financial future was uncertain because of disagreements among the Roman Catholic groups that own it.

"From Weltbild management's point of view, the company's survival is not at risk at all," Weltbild, a household name in Europe's biggest economy, said late on Monday.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung had reported earlier, without citing any sources, that Weltbild's banks were taking unspecified action which could mean the company might become unable to pay its bills.

Weltbild has 6,800 employees. It generates annual sales of almost 1.6 billion euros ($2.1 billion) with mail-order sales of books and household items and brick-and-mortar bookstore chain Hugendubel, part of Germany's No. 2 bookstore group after Thalia, which is owned by beauty-to-books retailer Douglas Holding.

The owners of Weltbild - 12 Catholic dioceses, the Association of German Dioceses and the church's soldiers' welfare organisation - have fought for years over their strategy for the company.

Two years ago, they even decided to prepare a sale of the for-profit business after accusations that Weltbild was making profits from selling erotic books, but no deal has materialised so far.

Weltbild said it could not comment on issues relating to its owners but confirmed information by the paper that it was posting losses at present, which it said was due to investments in a shift to more internet-based business.

"The high ramp-up investments in the digital business will only lead to profits later on. Shrinking one part of the business and building up a new part in parallel is an enormous challenge and effort," the company said.