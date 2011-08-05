UPDATE 2-Blackstone to invest $3.5 bln in German wind farms

* Blackstone secures 822 mln euros finance for Meerwind park
* U.S. investor secures permit for second park
* Utilities pool resources to build offshore service centre
* Helgoland island well situated to reach future wind parks
FRANKFURT, Aug 5 U.S. private equity group
Blackstone said it would invest 2.5 billion euros ($3.5
billion) in two offshore wind farms in German waters, boosting
the emerging industry in the North Sea.
"This is a long-term commitment for us," Sean Klimczak,
Blackstone's managing director, told journalists in Berlin on
Friday.
The Berlin government plans to have 10,000 megawatts (MW)
of offshore wind power capacity installed by 2020 among
wide-reaching plans to replace closed nuclear facilities with
green energy.
"The entry of new stakeholders into the offshore wind
business will clearly boost the massive development of energy
from the sea,' said Jens-Peter Saul, chief executive of Siemens
Wind Power, which is providing turbines for the first Blackstone
farm.
For the 288 MW Meerwind park, which will provide power for
about 400,000 households when completed in 2013, Blackstone said
it secured 822 million euros of finance from seven banks, the
export credit agency of Denmark and German state bank KfW.
The total investment cost is 1.2 billion euros, and the
project will be the first German wind farm fully financed by
private investors, Blackstone said.
Blackstone said it had also acquired a permit to construct
the Noerdlicher Grund wind farm, costing 1.3 billion euros, for
commissioning in 2016.
Klimczak declined to comment on whether the group was
seeking a third wind-farm permit, as reported by the Financial
Times on Friday.
In a separate statement, engineering group Siemens
(SIEGn.DE) said it secured orders to deliver 80 turbines of 3.6
MW capacity each for Meerwind, representing its sixth order for
offshore wind turbines in German waters.
SERVICE BASE
Separately, German utilities E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE
said they will launch a base for the servicing of
offshore wind farms on the islands of Helgoland, along with
Blackstone's WindMW.
WindMW aims to use the Helgoland base for the 80 turbine
Meerwind park, while E.ON aims to use it for its 300 MW
Amrumbank project.
The small Helgoland archipelago is some 40 miles off the
German coastline and therefore in a good position to service the
new offshore wind parks under construction in the south-east
North Sea.
"With these plans ... we participate in creating Germany's
energy transition," said Joerg Singer, the mayor of Helgoland,
which stands to gain 150 new jobs from the project.
RWE's renewable energy subsidiary, Innogy, will use the base
to service a 295 MW offshore wind park called Nordsee Ost, whose
construction will start by the end of this year, the three
companies said in a statement.
They declined to give financial details of the project,
which will house construction and shipping firms to be engaged
in maintaining newly constructed wind turbines, which will have
a lifespan of around 20 years each.
Innogy is also planning a 1,000 MW offshore wind park called
Innogy Nordsee 1, among other projects it is pursuing offshore
Britain, Germany and the Netherlands.
Offshore wind power delivers a third more electricity than
onshore turbines because winds are at higher speed and more
intense at sea, but waves and salt water increase maintenance
needs and costs.
Germany's first North Sea wind capacity came on line in
2009, and the total last year stood at only 168 MW, while total
accumulated onshore capacity at the end of 2010 was 27,214 MW,
according to industry figures.
($1=.7099 Euro)