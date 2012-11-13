UPDATE 3-Sinking German investor morale fuels recession talk

* ZEW sentiment index drops to -15.7 in Nov from -11.5 in
Oct
* Gloomy survey follows poor run of domestic data
* Recession-bound euro zone could drag Germany down too
* Index reading hits markets
By Victoria Bryan and Sakari Suoninen
MANNHEIM, Germany, Nov 13 Morale among Germany's
analysts and investors sank in November as the crisis in the
euro zone pounded its top economy, which looks increasingly at
risk of joining the region's periphery in recession.
Tuesday's unexpectedly gloomy survey from the ZEW think tank
followed a run of domestic data showing the private sector
contracting, business sentiment plummeting, jobless rates rising
and industrial orders dropping.
"For now, the ZEW looks broadly consistent with economic
stagnation in Germany," said Jennifer McKeown, senior European
economist at Capital Economics.
"But we think that the economy will slide back into
recession next year as the peripheral debt crisis intensifies
and business and consumer confidence weaken further."
Third-quarter results from leading European companies
mirrored the grim picture.
Germany's No. 1 utility, E.ON, warned of
weakening power demand in Europe and said it may close plants,
cutting its profit outlook for next year.
British mobile phone giant Vodafone wrote down the
value of its business in Spain and Italy by 5.9 billion pounds
($9.4 billion) and lowered its cash flow forecast as
recession-hit southern Europeans cut back on mobile usage.
Seeking to calm unease on markets about the spreading crisis
on the euro zone's periphery, ECB President Mario Draghi
unveiled a new bond-buying programme in September allowing for
potentially unlimited interventions for struggling states.
No country has yet chosen to tap the programme, which comes
with conditions attached, and with concern growing about the
burden of keeping the region's debt-scarred periphery afloat,
the main reading from the ZEW monthly poll found economic
sentiment fell to -15.7 from -11.5 in October.
That came well below the consensus forecast in a Reuters
poll for -9.8 and sent the euro to a fresh two-month low against
the dollar while European stocks extended losses.
Jittery markets also digested an open clash between euro
zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund about
how to bring Greece's debt down, which delayed the release of a
31 billion euro aid tranche vital to keeping Athens afloat.
"With the (European Central) Bank yet to purchase any bonds
and worries about Greece escalating again, investors seem to be
losing what little faith they had regained," McKeown said.
Recession-hit Italy's two biggest banks, Intesa Sanpaolo
and UniCredit both set aside billions of
euros against risky loans, though they delivered higher than
expected profits and boosted their capital bases.
Germany long appeared relatively immune to the region's
economic troubles as private consumption remained robust at home
and its manufacturers benefited from healthy demand in markets
beyond Europe.
But as the euro zone edges back into recession, Germany's
economy has taken a turn for the worse too.
Gross domestic product data due on Thursday is expected to
show growth in Germany slowed to 0.2 percent in the third
quarter from 0.3 percent in the second as firms unnerved by the
crisis postponed investments and lost business abroad.
REGIONAL BURDEN
ZEW suggested weakening economic sentiment could be due to
disappointing leading indicators such as industrial orders,
which dropped by 3.3 percent on the month in September - a
worrying sign given that manufacturing accounts for a third of
German GDP.
The weak economic environment is also hitting German
companies in other sectors.
Commerzbank missed third-quarter profit forecasts,
and media conglomerate Bertelsmann and its RTL Group
warning the crisis in Europe would weigh on earnings
this year as firms spend less on advertising.
"Prevailing recessionary developments in the euro zone
impact the German economy via foreign trade and a lack of
confidence. This is likely to be a burden for economic growth in
Germany during the next six months," ZEW President Wolfgang
Franz said.
That tallies with the Economy Ministry's view that growth
will probably slow in the fourth quarter of this year and the
first of 2013.
Germany, traditionally an export-driven economy, sends
around 40 percent of its shipments to partners in the single
currency bloc and around 60 percent go to the whole European
Union, so a downturn in the region can have a big impact.
Last week data showed German exports slid by 2.5 percent in
September, the fastest pace since late last year, due to
declining demand in the euro zone. Imports fell 1.6 percent.
Many economists expect German GDP to contract in the fourth
quarter for the first time since the end of 2011, though healthy
consumer appetite and a robust jobs market should help Germany
to avoid a recession, defined as two quarters of contraction.
Christian Dick, an economist at the think tank, said he did
not expect Germany to experience a "sharp recession as we see in
the other European countries."
Others took a more optimistic view.
The head of Germany's BGA trade association, Anton Boerner,
said on Tuesday both exports and imports would rise to record
levels next year as global trade picked up to offset the
downturn in the euro zone.
ZEW's gauge of current conditions slipped to 5.4 from 10.0
in October, coming in below the consensus forecast in a Reuters
poll for a reading of 8.0.
The index was based on a survey of 263 analysts and
investors conducted between Oct 29 and Nov 12, ZEW said.