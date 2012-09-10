版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 10日 星期一 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-Geron plummets 48 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK, Sept 10 Geron Corp : * Shares plummet 48 percent in premarket trading

