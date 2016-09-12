版本:
Gerresheimer, Chase sell lab glass JV to Duran Group

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 German drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer has agreed to sell its laboratory glass joint venture Kimble Chase to a unit of One Equity Partners to concentrate on its pharmaceutical customers, it said on Monday.

The deal to sell the business to Duran Group gives the Rockwood, Tennessee-based firm, a joint venture with Chase Scientific Inc., an enterprise value of $131 million, it said.

Gerresheimer last year sold its glass tubing business to Corning.

It said on Monday its expectations for the current financial year to end-November remained unchanged, provided that the deal does not close before then. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

