Gerresheimer, Chase sell lab glass JV to Duran Group

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 German drugs packaging firm
Gerresheimer has agreed to sell its laboratory glass
joint venture Kimble Chase to a unit of One Equity Partners to
concentrate on its pharmaceutical customers, it said on Monday.
The deal to sell the business to Duran Group gives the
Rockwood, Tennessee-based firm, a joint venture with Chase
Scientific Inc., an enterprise value of $131 million, it said.
Gerresheimer last year sold its glass tubing business to
Corning.
It said on Monday its expectations for the current financial
year to end-November remained unchanged, provided that the deal
does not close before then.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)