Gerresheimer says no hope to beat 2015 guidance

FRANKFURT Feb 11 German drugs-packaging maker Gerresheimer sees no signs that 2015 will be better than the company has guided, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"As of today, I'm afraid that for 2015 I'm not hopeful the numbers will be better than we have included in the guidance," Chief Executive Uwe Roehrhoff told analysts on a conference call monitored by Reuters via webcast.

Gerresheimer expects revenue growth of 1 to 3 percent this year, as it grapples with issues including a long U.S. plant shutdown for renovation and a delayed rollout of one of its products by a major pharmaceuticals company.

From 2016 to 2018, the company expects a compound annual growth rate of 4 to 6 percent, it confirmed earlier as it reported 2014 results. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)