Gerresheimer says no hope to beat 2015 guidance

FRANKFURT Feb 11 German drugs-packaging maker
Gerresheimer sees no signs that 2015 will be better
than the company has guided, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
"As of today, I'm afraid that for 2015 I'm not hopeful the
numbers will be better than we have included in the guidance,"
Chief Executive Uwe Roehrhoff told analysts on a conference call
monitored by Reuters via webcast.
Gerresheimer expects revenue growth of 1 to 3 percent this
year, as it grapples with issues including a long U.S. plant
shutdown for renovation and a delayed rollout of one of its
products by a major pharmaceuticals company.
From 2016 to 2018, the company expects a compound annual
growth rate of 4 to 6 percent, it confirmed earlier as it
reported 2014 results.
