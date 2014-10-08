UPDATE 2-FDA crackdown hurts Gerresheimer's U.S. business

* Q3 EBITDA 62 mln euros vs Reuters poll avg 65 mln
* U.S. business will take 2-3 quarters to return to growth
* Shares down 3.4 percent
(Adds CEO comment on U.S. business from conference call,
details, background, shares, analyst comment)
By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, Oct 8 German drugs packaging firm
Gerresheimer trimmed its outlook on Wednesday, saying
a regulatory crackdown on its pharmaceutical customers was
hurting its U.S. business.
It said some of its customers had halted manufacturing in
the United States over the summer to revamp their plants to
comply with warnings from the Food and Drug Administration
(FDA).
"The U.S. market is calming down, the decline will weaken,
we expect an OK quarter. But also in this quarter in the U.S. we
will not return to growth. It will take another two to three
quarters," Chief Executive Uwe Roehrhoff told reporters.
Gerresheimer added that destocking by some of its U.S.
pharmaceutical customers had compounded the problem.
Sales grew 2 percent to 324 million euros ($409 million) in
Gerresheimer's third quarter to the end of August, missing the
average forecast of 328 million euros in a Reuters poll and
sending Gerresheimer's shares lower.
Gerresheimer said it now expected full-year sales to grow 4
percent at constant currencies, at the bottom end of its
previous 4-6 percent range.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1 percent in the quarter to 62
million euros, also missing the poll average.
The German company makes 22 percent of its sales in the
Americas. It says it is the North American market leader for
medical packaging and devices including insulin pens, inhalers
and syringes.
The FDA has stepped up a campaign in the last few years to
improve manufacturing standards at pharmaceuticals plants in the
United States and elsewhere. Hospira, a Gerresheimer
customer, has received several warnings.
Shares in Gerresheimer were down 3.4 percent by 1001 GMT,
underperforming a 0.9 percent fall in the European chemicals
index.
"While it is not a good market in which to post poor
numbers, the guidance revision is relatively modest," Berenberg
analysts wrote in a note.
(1 US dollar = 0.7919 euro)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten
Wolde/Jeremy Gaunt)