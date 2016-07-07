Gerresheimer Q2 core profit jumps 17.5 pct helped by US, Europe

FRANKFURT, July 7 German drugs packaging firm
Gerresheimer reported a 17.5 percent jump in
second-quarter core profit as a turnaround continued and its
integration of U.S. plastic vial maker Centor was going well.
Organic sales growth was flat compared with 4.4 percent in
the first quarter, as its pharmaceutical primary packaging and
device businesses, both in North America and in Europe, offset a
decline in emerging markets.
Gerresheimer has run into problems in recent years including
increased regulatory requirements for its big pharma customers
in the United States - the world's biggest drugs market -
destocking of inventories and an unscheduled furnace repair.
On Thursday, it reported that core profit margin grew to
22.8 percent in the quarter, and reiterated its full-year
targets for sales of around 1.5 billion euros and adjusted
EBITDA of around 320 million euros at constant currencies.
