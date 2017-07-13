FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Gerresheimer says has solid orders for H2 in U.S. glass
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
深度分析
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
深度分析
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 早上8点44分 / 1 天前

Gerresheimer says has solid orders for H2 in U.S. glass

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - Gerresheimer already has firm orders for 80 percent of what it expects to make in second-half sales in its U.S. glass business, Chief Executive Uwe Roehrhoff told reporters on Thursday, reiterating his optimism about the end of the year.

The German drugs-packaging firm earlier reported lower second-quarter sales and earnings, partly due to U.S. customer uncertainty over healthcare policy, but said it expected a rebound in the fourth quarter.

Roehrhoff also said he expected shortly to be able to fill a gap in Gerresheimer's portfolio by acquiring syringe-security technology that would protect needles, which is a regulatory requirement in many regions. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below