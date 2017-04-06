版本:
Gerresheimer sees U.S. uncertainty continuing this quarter

FRANKFURT, April 6 German drugs-packaging maker Gerresheimer expects confusion over U.S. healthcare policy to continue to be a drag on revenues this quarter, with a normalisation coming in the second half of the year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Gerresheimer earlier said it expected full-year sales at the lower end of its guidance range as major customers waited to see what measures new U.S. President Donald Trump might impose, sending its shares down 5.7 percent by 0827 GMT.

"The effects are mainly temporary, but in primary packaging in America we may not recover over the course of the year," CEO Uwe Roehrhoff told journalists on a conference call, adding that the effect on full-year profit should be "manageable". (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
