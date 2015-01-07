版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 7日 星期三 22:50 BJT

BRIEF-Gesco's Setter acquires U.S. manufacturer of paper sticks Setterstix

Jan 7 Gesco AG :

* Subsidiary Setter acquires U.S. manufacturer of paper sticks Setterstix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
