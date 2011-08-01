UPDATE 3-China's HNA, Bravia to buy GE SeaCo leasing unit

* $1 bln-plus deal to be funded through debt and equity
* HNA says in line with expansion strategy
* Continues GE's streamlining of finance arm
BANGALORE/BEIJING, Aug 1 General Electric Co
(GE.N) agreed to sell its stake in a business that leases
shipping containers to China's HNA Group and Bravia Capital in
a $1 billion deal that is HNA's largest foreign acquisition.
Chinese conglomerate HNA and Bravia said on Monday they
will take over GE SeaCo, a 50-50 joint venture owned by GE
Capital an SeaCo Ltd, as well as some other assets owned by the
companies that deal in the standardized containers used in
global shipping.
GE will receive about $500 million for its interests in the
joint venture, while SeaCo will receive about $528 million, the
companies said in a statement.
HNA, parent of China's fourth-largest carrier Hainan
Airlines (600221.SS), has been expanding into several sectors
domestically, including logistics, hotel management and the
airports business.
It said in a statement that the container operation, the
world's fifth largest, would complement its fleet of 30
container ships.
GE's sale of the unit reflects its ongoing effort to trim
back its GE Capital finance arm, which Chief Executive Jeff
Immelt wants to generate 30 to 40 percent of the largest U.S.
conglomerate's profit, down from about half before the
financial crisis.
GE Capital for the past two years has been pruning its
portfolio, though last week it decided to retain its railcar
leasing business, saying that its performance had improved.
"GOOD DEAL"
The global shipping industry is not in its best shape
currently as supply growth outpaces demand.
"HNA and its partner might have got a good deal with the
global container business in a down cycle. They would stand to
benefit when the business swings back to the uptrend," said Yu
Nan, an analyst at Haitong Securities.
But veteran executives, including at COSCO (1919.HK), the
world's second-largest shipping company, have seen signs of
recovery led by the container business. [ID:nSGE6A804K]
The latest move, still pending regulatory and shareholder
approval, is in line with its expansion strategy, HNA said.
The acquisition is being funded by equity and debt. HNA and
Hong Kong-headquartered Bravia have arranged a committed debt
facility through Deutsche Bank and ING.
The new owners said they intended to increase the size of
GE SeaCo significantly in the 18 to 24 months after the
acquisition.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore and Fang Yan in
Beijing, additional reporting by Scott Malone in Boston,
editing by Dave Zimmerman)