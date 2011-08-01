UPDATE 3-China's HNA, Bravia to buy GE SeaCo leasing unit

* $1 bln-plus deal to be funded through debt and equity

* HNA says in line with expansion strategy

* Continues GE's streamlining of finance arm (Rewrites first two paragraphs, adds background)

BANGALORE/BEIJING, Aug 1 General Electric Co (GE.N) agreed to sell its stake in a business that leases shipping containers to China's HNA Group and Bravia Capital in a $1 billion deal that is HNA's largest foreign acquisition.

Chinese conglomerate HNA and Bravia said on Monday they will take over GE SeaCo, a 50-50 joint venture owned by GE Capital an SeaCo Ltd, as well as some other assets owned by the companies that deal in the standardized containers used in global shipping.

GE will receive about $500 million for its interests in the joint venture, while SeaCo will receive about $528 million, the companies said in a statement.

HNA, parent of China's fourth-largest carrier Hainan Airlines (600221.SS), has been expanding into several sectors domestically, including logistics, hotel management and the airports business.

It said in a statement that the container operation, the world's fifth largest, would complement its fleet of 30 container ships.

GE's sale of the unit reflects its ongoing effort to trim back its GE Capital finance arm, which Chief Executive Jeff Immelt wants to generate 30 to 40 percent of the largest U.S. conglomerate's profit, down from about half before the financial crisis.

GE Capital for the past two years has been pruning its portfolio, though last week it decided to retain its railcar leasing business, saying that its performance had improved. [ID:nN1E76P0YB]

"GOOD DEAL"

The global shipping industry is not in its best shape currently as supply growth outpaces demand.

"HNA and its partner might have got a good deal with the global container business in a down cycle. They would stand to benefit when the business swings back to the uptrend," said Yu Nan, an analyst at Haitong Securities.

But veteran executives, including at COSCO (1919.HK), the world's second-largest shipping company, have seen signs of recovery led by the container business. [ID:nSGE6A804K]

The latest move, still pending regulatory and shareholder approval, is in line with its expansion strategy, HNA said.

The acquisition is being funded by equity and debt. HNA and Hong Kong-headquartered Bravia have arranged a committed debt facility through Deutsche Bank and ING.

The new owners said they intended to increase the size of GE SeaCo significantly in the 18 to 24 months after the acquisition. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore and Fang Yan in Beijing, additional reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, editing by Dave Zimmerman)