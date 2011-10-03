UPDATE 1-Getinge to buy Atrium Medical for $680 mln

* To buy U.S. Atrium Medical Inc for $680 mln

By Veronica Ek and Sven Nordenstam

STOCKHOLM, OCT 3 - Swedish medical technology group Getinge (GETIb.ST) plans to buy U.S. cardiovascular company Atrium Medical Inc for $680 million as it seeks to further expand its key cardiovascular business, the company said on Monday.

Atrium Medical, Getinge's biggest acquisition in four years, makes cardio-thoracic drainage products, vascular grafts, and biosurgery products, and is owned by a group of private investors.

"In the past five-year period, Atrium Medical has grown an average of 19 percent annually and its sales are expected to reach slightly more than $200 million in the current calendar year", Getinge said in a statement.

Getinge said the acquisition should contribute "somewhat" to Getinge's earnings per share in 2012, excluding acquisition-related and restructuring costs of around $14 million.

"As of 2013, the contribution to the Group's earnings per share is expected to rise rapidly", Getinge said, adding it expected Atrium Medical to continue expanding quickly in line with its growth in recent years.

Getinge, which has acquired two other big players within the cardiovascular area in recent years, Boston Scientific and Datascope, said the price corresponded to an EV/EBIT multiple of 12.8 based on next year's expected earnings.

Analysts said the multiples were higher than those Getinge would normally pay, because of Atrium Medical's fast growth.

"Considering the growth the business has seen and the growth expected from it, I would think valuation looks reasonable," said Jefferies analyst Stephan Gasteyger.

"This is another step into the direction of further expanding into higher margin disposable medical devices."

Getinge shares were down 0.6 percent at 0800 GMT, outperforming a broader Swedish market down 1.9 percent.

Getinge said it would finance the acquisition through the use of existing credit facilities and a bridge loan of $300 million. It expects to consolidate Atrium Medical as of Nov. 1 this year at the earliest. (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)