GKN takeover of Getrag's unit wins EU approval

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 British industrial group GKN secured EU clearance on Wednesday for its acquisition of German auto parts firm Getrag's driveline products business.
The companies unveiled the deal in July.
The European Commission said in a statement that the deal would not significantly impede competition.
"The Commission examined in particular the horizontal overlaps in the parties' activities in the area of all-wheel-drive components and found that the proposed transaction would result in only limited overlaps," the EU executive said.
GKN makes auto components as well as airframes for planemakers Airbus and Boeing . (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* First global announces non-brokered private placement of units
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.
* SUNCOKE ENERGY- ON FEB 2 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO. 5 AND CONSENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 26, 2011 - SEC FILING