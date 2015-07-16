UPDATE 4-Canadian auto parts maker Magna to buy Germany's Getrag for $1.9 bln

(Adds Getrag valuation, CFO comment and detail on advisers)
By Euan Rocha and Allison Martell
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, July 16 Canadian automotive
parts maker Magna International Inc said on Thursday it
would buy privately-owned German car parts maker Getrag for 1.75
billion euros ($1.9 billion), in a bid to expand its automotive
transmission systems business.
The move is also part of the plan by the world's No.3 autos
supplier to win market leadership in certain key vehicle parts.
Earlier this year, Magna sold most of its automotive interiors
unit to Spain's Grupo Antolin for $525 million.
Magna Chief Executive Don Walker said Magna had identified
transmissions as a strategic priority, in part because improved
powertrains will be crucial to meeting fuel economy targets set
by governments around the world.
"Transmissions are highly engineered products with long life
cycles, which makes them difficult to commoditise," he said on a
conference call.
The deal values Getrag at 8.8 times its expected core
earnings, a significant premium to European car parts makers,
which trade at an average multiple of 7, according to Reuters
data.
Walker noted Untergruppenbach-based Getrag is a technology
leader in the product area and indicated its joint venture
relationships, especially those in China were an attraction.
Getrag is a joint-venture partner of Ford Motor Co and
counts BMW, Daimler, Renault SA
and Volvo among its clients. It also has significant tie-ups
with Chinese auto makers Jiangling Motors Corp and
Dongfeng Motor Group.
Getrag and Magna had been in on-and-off talks over a
combination for 8-9 years and talks intensified after a 2012
review of how Getrag wanted to finance itself going forward,
Getrag CEO Mihir Kotecha said on a conference call, adding he
expected the deal to close by year-end.
While talks about a potential stock market listing as well
as conversations with other car parts makers also took place,
Getrag and its family owners decided Magna would be not only a
financially strong partner, but also make a good technical and
geographical fit, he added.
A source familiar with the matter said after the close of
the deal Getrag's brand and plants would be maintained and no
lay-offs were planned, with savings expected to come from areas
such as joint procurement.
Getrag, which has about 13,500 employees and operates 13
manufacturing and 10 engineering centers in nine countries in
Europe, Asia and North America, had consolidated sales of about
1.7 billion euros ($1.85 billion) in 2014.
Magna CFO Vince Galifi said that cost benefits of probably
10 percent of enterprise value could be expected.
The deal, which including debt and pension liabilities has
an enterprise value of about 2.45 billion euros ($2.67 billion),
is expected to close near the end of 2015.
"On first glance, Getrag appears to be a solid product fit
for Magna, coming at a reasonable price," RBC analyst Steve
Arthur said in a note to clients.
In a note, Wells Fargo analyst Richard Kwas said he thought
the deal potentially lessened the odds of Magna being a buyer of
Johnson Controls Inc's seating business.
Although Magna sold off its interiors business, it retained
its seating business. In recent weeks, some analysts had
expected it to bid for the Johnson Controls seating operations,
putting its value at around $8 billion.
Perella Weinberg Partners advised Getrag on the deal, while
Magna had no investment bank as adviser.
(1 euro = $1.086)
(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Amrutha
Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)