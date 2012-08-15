版本:
Carlyle Group to buy Getty Images for $3.3 bln

Aug 15 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said it will form a partnership with the management of Getty Images to buy Getty Images Inc from Hellman & Friedman for $3.3 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

Carlyle will take a controlling stake in Getty, a distributor of photos, video and multimedia products.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Carlyle was nearing an agreement to purchase Getty.

