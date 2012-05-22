Getty Images owners weigh sale or IPO-source

BRIEF-Goodfellow announces CFO change
* Pierre Lemoine is no longer employed by company effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 22 The owners of Getty Images Inc, the largest supplier of stock photos, video and other digital content, have retained bankers to examine a possible sale or public offering of the business, a person close to the matter said Tuesday.
Hellman & Friedman, the U.S. private equity fund which bought the business four years ago for $2.4 billion, is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co , the source said.
A sale or IPO of Getty could value the company at $4 billion, the source said.
Hellman & Friedman and JPMorgan declined to comment. Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.
The news was reported earlier by the Financial Times.
March 3 Investment manager Orbis Investment Management Ltd on Friday disclosed a stake of about 2.8 percent in U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc, and said it intends to support hedge fund Elliott Management Corp in its proxy battle against the company.
* Starbucks will issue its first yen-denominated bonds by the end of the month, possibly raising over 50 billion yen ($436 million) - Nikkei