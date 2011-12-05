UPDATE 2-Getty Petroleum files for Ch 11 reorganization

Dec 5 Gas station operator Getty Petroleum
Marketing Inc filed for Chapter 11 reorganisation, barely a week
after its landlord Getty Realty Corp threatened to scrap
its lease agreement for failing to pay rent.
Getty Petroleum Marketing is the largest tenant of Getty
Realty, which owns and leases convenience stores, gas station
properties and petroleum distribution terminals.
Getty Petroleum said it expects to continue to supply its
gas stations with gasoline and has enough capital to fund normal
operations through its reorganization.
The East Meadow, New York-based company has disputes with
Bionol Clearfield, Lukoil North America LLC, besides Getty
Realty.
In March, Lukoil Americas Corp, a unit of the Russian oil
giant OAO Lukoil, had sold Getty Petroleum Marketing to a unit
of Cambridge Securities LLC. Getty still owes Lukoil North
America $42 million, according to the filing.
Separately, Getty had agreed to pay $230 million to resolve
an ethanol price dispute with the Pennsylvania-based supplier
Bionol. However, Bionol soon shut its plant and filed for
Chapter 7 liquidation in July.
In the latest dispute, Getty Petroleum got a notice from
Getty Realty last week for the termination of its lease for
failing to pay rent. Getty Petroleum, on its part, claimed that
Getty Realty had failed to address environmental contamination
issues at some of the outlets.
In its filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the
Southern District of New York, the gas retailer said it had an
estimated $50-$100 million in assets and an equivalent amount in
liabilities.
The case is re:Getty Petroleum Marketing Inc U.S.
Bankruptcy, Court Southern District of New York
