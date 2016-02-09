GFI shareholders may pursue lawsuit over aborted merger -judge

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 9 Shareholders of the former GFI
Group Inc may pursue a lawsuit accusing two top executives of
fraudulently causing them to sell their stock prematurely as
part of a plan to take the firm's main brokerage unit private, a
federal judge ruled on Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan said former
GFI Chairman Michael Gooch, former Chief Executive Colin Heffron
and the company must face claims of improperly touting its sale
to CME Group Inc while spurning a more shareholder-friendly bid
from Howard Lutnick's BGC Partners Inc.
CME had agreed on July 30, 2014, to buy GFI for
$4.55 per share, a 46 percent premium at the time, with the
intent of keeping some units and spinning off the wholesale
brokerage to a group led by GFI management.
But GFI became the target six weeks later of a
$5.25-per-share hostile takeover from BGC, prompting a bidding
war that ended with New York-based BGC agreeing in a tender
offer to pay $6.10 per share.
GFI shareholders led by Benjamin Gross, who sought
class-action status, claimed they missed the initial run-up by
selling their shares during the six-week period, having been led
to believe the original CME bid would not be topped.
They pointed to statements such as Gooch calling that bid "a
singular and unique opportunity to return value."
Pauley said such statements might convince reasonable
investors that the transaction with Chicago-based CME would
offer the best price.
"Gross adequately alleged that when management spoke,
shareholders listened, choosing to sell their shares before
competitors made superior offers," Pauley wrote.
BGC and a lawyer for GFI Group did not immediately respond
to requests for comment. Tariq Mundiya, a lawyer for Gooch and
Heffron, declined to comment.
Lutnick's firm, Cantor Fitzgerald LP, owns part of BGC.
Gooch's firm, Jersey Partners Inc, once owned more than 46
million GFI shares, regulatory filings show.
The case is Gross v GFI Group Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-09438.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Paul
Simao)