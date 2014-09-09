BGC Partners makes $675 mln bid for GFI Group

UPDATE 1-Canada miner Goldcorp earnings beat market as costs fall
April 26 Canadian gold miner Goldcorp Inc reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Wednesday as a $250 million-a-year cost-cutting plan started to take effect.
Sept 9 Global brokerage company BGC Partners has offered to buy all outstanding shares of rival GFI Group for $5.25 per share in cash, valuing the deal at about $675 million, it said on Tuesday.
BGC said its offer represents a more than 15 percent premium to the $4.55 per share offer made by CME Group in July.
CME Group, the world's largest futures exchange operator, said in July that it would acquire GFI in an all-stock deal worth $580 million and assume $240 million in outstanding debt, for a total value of about $820 million.
"Our offer provides a materially higher, all cash price to GFI shareholders, delivering a substantial premium and immediate liquidity," BGC's Chief Executive Howard Lutnick said in a statement.
New York-based BGC, which was spun off from Cantor Fitzgerald LP, owns about 13.5 percent of GFI. BGC said it notified GFI's board by letter on Sept. 8 of its intention to commence a tender offer.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by David Goodman)
