BGC set to launch tender offer for GFI - WSJ

Oct 22 Interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc
plans to launch its $5.25-per-share tender offer for
rival GFI Group Inc as early as Wednesday after
attempts to strike a deal failed, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Talks between the firms hit a roadblock over negotiations
relating to a confidentiality agreement that would give BGC
access to inside information about parts of GFI's business. In
return GFI asked a pledge from BGC not to recruit its key
employees, a request the two sides couldn't agree upon, the
sources told WSJ. (on.wsj.com/1tc5UO6)
BGC, run by Cantor Fitzgerald Chief Executive Howard
Lutnick, launched a $675 million hostile bid for GFI on Sept. 9,
topping an agreed offer from exchange operator CME Group Inc
.
About a week later GFI's board of directors announced their
support for the agreed-upon offer by CME as it had not
determined if the BGC offer was superior to that of CME.
Representatives at BGC and GFI were not immediately
available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)