CME Group monitors bidding war over GFI Group -incoming CFO

CHICAGO, Sept 10 CME Group Inc is evaluating its next move in a bidding war for derivatives broker GFI Group Inc, the exchange operator's incoming chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

The comments from John Pietrowicz, CME's deputy CFO, were the company's first since interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc on Tuesday launched a $675 million hostile bid for GFI, topping an agreed-upon offer from CME.

"We are monitoring the situation and evaluating the situation," Pietrowicz said in the webcast of an investor conference.

Pietrowicz is set to become CME's CFO when Jamie Parisi, who has held the job for a decade, retires from the company at the end of the year. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)