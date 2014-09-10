CME Group monitors bidding war over GFI Group -incoming CFO

CHICAGO, Sept 10 CME Group Inc is
evaluating its next move in a bidding war for derivatives broker
GFI Group Inc, the exchange operator's incoming chief
financial officer said on Wednesday.
The comments from John Pietrowicz, CME's deputy CFO, were
the company's first since interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc
on Tuesday launched a $675 million hostile bid for GFI,
topping an agreed-upon offer from CME.
"We are monitoring the situation and evaluating the
situation," Pietrowicz said in the webcast of an investor
conference.
Pietrowicz is set to become CME's CFO when Jamie Parisi, who
has held the job for a decade, retires from the company at the
end of the year.
