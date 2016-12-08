Acceleratio Capital to offer 43.50 euros per share in GfK - KKR

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 8 KKR-backed holding company Acceleratio Capital will make a voluntary public tender offer for shares in market research company GfK, the buyout fund said in a statement on Thursday.
Acceleratio Capital will offer 43.50 euros per share, a 30 percent premium on Wednesday's closing price.
The management and supervisory boards of GfK welcome the offer, and subject to a review of the offer document, intend to recommend that GfK shareholders accept it, the statement said.
Following a successful tender offer, Acceleratio Capital N.V. and GfK Verein would jointly own at least three-quarters of GfK shares. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.