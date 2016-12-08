Investor reaches for German market research firm GfK

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 8 Investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts on Thursday drew up a takeover offer for German market research firm GfK that allows its majority shareholder to maintain its stake, sending up GfK shares.
Acceleratio Capital NV, which is controlled by KKR said it offered to pay 43.50 euros ($46.92) per share in an all cash transaction for all outstanding shares, a 44-percent premium on GfK's stock price.
The investor added that GfK's board of management and supervisory board were supporting a sale and that its majority investor, GfK Verein, could keep its 56.46-percent stake.
GfK shares extended gains on the news and were up by 4.3 percent at 1130 GMT. The shares were halted and will resume trading at around 1200 GMT, Deutsche Boerse said.
GfK's majority owner, the GfK Verein, in late August said it was not considering a sale of its 56.5 percent stake in GfK. ($1 = 0.9271 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.