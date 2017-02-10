KKR's GfK bid short of minimum level ahead of midnight deadline

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25
May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points at 7529 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
FRANKFURT Feb 10 Shareholders in GfK have tendered 14.5 percent of stock in the German market researcher to private equity firm KKR, still short of a minimum threshold only hours before KKR's offer expires, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.
KKR has offered 43.50 euros per share for GfK, valuing the group at around 1.59 billion euros ($1.7 billion).
KKR is seeking to acquire control over at least 75 percent of the group together with GfK Verein, which already owns 56.46 of shares. That means shareholders must tender at least 18.54 percent of stock by the time the offer runs out at midnight (2300 GMT) on Friday for KKR's bid to succeed.
Meanwhile, rival investor Michael Dell has built a holding of 10.1 percent of GfK, regulatory filings have shown.
($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points at 7529 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings. The yuan