KKR succeeds with Gfk stake purchase, clears way for turnaround

FRANKFURT/BERLIN Feb 11 Private equity firm KKR
has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market
researcher GfK, GfK said, allowing it to drive
strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.
Shareholders in GfK, best known for its consumer confidence
indices, have tendered their holdings to KKR by a Friday
midnight deadline, a spokeswoman said on Saturday. Together, KKR
and GfK Verein now control at least 75 percent of the company.
On Friday, shareholders had only tendered 14.5 percent of
stock in GfK, still short of the minimum threshold of 18.54
percent.
New York-based KKR, known for successfully turning around
media companies, has said it sees opportunities to transform GfK
into a technology-based market research leader.
Its 43.50 euros a share offer for GfK was contingent upon
reaching a 18.54 percent threshold. Shareholders in GfK who have
not yet taken the offer will continue to be able to sell stock
at the same price between Feb. 16 and March 1.
"We now have strong partners at our side to implement our
growth strategy quickly and consistently," company executive
Gerhard Hausruckinger said in an emailed statement, adding the
players will make GfK "fit for the future."
Adjusted operating profit plunged almost a fifth last year
at Nuremberg-based GfK which has struggled to keep up with
digital competition.
U.S. businessman Michael Dell, founder of Dell Technologies
, has also been building a stake in GfK. Dell's MSD
Capital fund manages more than $12 billion in assets, the
company says on its website, which lists merger arbitrage as one
of its investment strategies.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Andreas Cremer; Editing by
Clelia Oziel)