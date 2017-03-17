KKR clears way to mop up market researcher GfK's minority shareholders

FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR
has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK
that clears the way to squeeze out the German market
researcher's minority shareholders.
KKR said on Friday that it will hand over shares in
Acceleratio -- the takeover vehicle used for its acquisition of
GfK -- in return for a total of 10.8 percent of GfK, lifting KKR
and majority shareholder GfK Verein's combined stake to 96.7
percent.
That would allow the enforced buyout of the remaining
shareholders, though a KKR spokesman said that no final decision
had been made.
Shares in GfK rose 1.5 percent to 49.63 euros by 1312 GMT,
14 percent above the 43.50 euros KKR had offered in its takeover
bid.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by David Goodman)