MOVES-Global Financial Markets Association names Allison Parent executive director

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 The Global Financial Markets Association, an organization made up of financial industry trade groups in Europe, Asia and the United States, appointed Allison Parent as its new executive director.
Parent will be responsible for the day-to-day management of GFMA including policy initiatives, advocacy and communications efforts, the association said.
Parent, who will be based in the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) office in Washington, was most recently the head of global policy and strategy at Barclays . (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.