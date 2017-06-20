MOVES-Global Financial Markets Association names Allison Parent executive director

June 20 The Global Financial Markets Association, an organization made up of financial industry trade groups in Europe, Asia and the United States, appointed Allison Parent as its new executive director.

Parent will be responsible for the day-to-day management of GFMA including policy initiatives, advocacy and communications efforts, the association said.

Parent, who will be based in the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) office in Washington, was most recently the head of global policy and strategy at Barclays . (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)