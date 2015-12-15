MOVES-Paul Harrington joins GFT Group as principal consultant

BRIEF-Schlumberger says don't expect "dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets
* CEO says don't expect "a dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets - conf call
Dec 15 Business and technology consultancy GFT Group, a unit of Germany-based GFT Technologies SE, appointed Paul Harrington principal consultant in its legal, regulatory and compliance team.
Harrington joins from NetOTC, where he was head of operations and control.
He has also worked at Morgan Stanley, where he was the head of EMEA global network management. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* CEO says don't expect "a dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets - conf call
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, with energy stocks following oil prices higher to lead a broad gain ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.
* Says continue to experience payment delays from some customers - conf call