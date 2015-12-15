版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 15日 星期二 18:33 BJT

MOVES-Paul Harrington joins GFT Group as principal consultant

Dec 15 Business and technology consultancy GFT Group, a unit of Germany-based GFT Technologies SE, appointed Paul Harrington principal consultant in its legal, regulatory and compliance team.

Harrington joins from NetOTC, where he was head of operations and control.

He has also worked at Morgan Stanley, where he was the head of EMEA global network management. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐