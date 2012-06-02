UPDATE 1-Cargo jet hits van in Ghana, at least 10 dead

* Nigerian-operated cargo plane overshoots runway
* Crew survive but people inside minivan killed
ACCRA, June 2 A cargo jet slammed into a minivan
at Ghana's Accra airport on Saturday after overshooting the
runway on landing, killing at least 10 people, airport officials
said.
The Boeing 727-200 was operated by Nigerian cargo
airline Allied Air, Doreen Owusu Fianko, managing director of
Ghana Airport Company, told reporters.
"The aircraft collided with a mini Mercedez van resulting in
10 confirmed fatalities," she said, adding all four crew of the
aircraft survived the accident.
The plane had taken off from Lagos, Nigeria, but failed to
stop at the end of the runway after it touched down at Accra's
Kotoka airport just after 7 p.m. (1900 GMT), she said.
A Reuters witness saw a badly mangled minivan and ten bodies
next to the crashed plane, which had parts of its wing and
undercarriage torn off.
The airport perimeter wall near the road was smashed.
Ambulances, police and military were at the scene.
A doctor at the airport medical clinic next to the runway
said he heard "a loud bang and screeches" and then went outside,
where he saw a plume of smoke rising from the accident site.
Operations at the airport remained normal with all flights
on schedule, Fianko said. Officials did not say what the plane
was carrying.