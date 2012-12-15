版本:
UN court orders Ghana to release detained Argentine naval ship

HAMBURG Dec 15 A U.N. court on Saturday ordered the release of an Argentine naval training ship which was detained in the West African state of Ghana at the request of holders of defaulted Argentine state bonds.

The Argentine navy's tall sailing ship ARA Libertad, a training vessel classed by Argentina as a frigate, was detained in Ghana's port of Tema on Oct. 2 at the request of hedge fund NML Capital Ltd, which says Argentina owes it $300 million on bonds which have been in default since 2002.

