Ghana names Stanchart, Fidelity to arrange 10 billion cedi bond

ACCRA, June 15 Ghana named Standard Chartered
Bank and local lender Fidelity as lead managers for a
10 billion cedi ($2.27 billion) local bond to clear debts owed
by public sector energy utilities, the Finance Ministry said on
Thursday.
The government of President Nana Akufo-Addo inherited the
arrears when it took office in January and said it was
considering issuing the debt with a 15-year maturity.
It gave no date for the sale but said some proceeds would
refinance debt owed to banks and bulk oil distributing
companies. It said the two banks were chosen from 10 applicants
which responded to the government's call for proposals.
Ghana, which exports cocoa, gold and oil, is following a
three-year deal with the International Monetary Fund to restore
fiscal balance and narrow the public debt, which stood at 62.5
percent of gross domestic product at the end of March.
