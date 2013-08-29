UPDATE 3-Ghana's Supreme Court rejects opposition challenge to 2012 vote

* Ghana court says Mahama's election valid
* Opposition leader accepts court verdict
* Ruling could ease political uncertainty
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, Aug 29 Ghana's Supreme Court on Thursday
rejected an opposition challenge to President John Mahama's
victory in presidential elections, a ruling that should ease
political uncertainty in the booming African oil- and
cocoa-exporting country.
Mahama narrowly clinched December's vote with 50.7 percent
of the ballot but the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) had
alleged fraud ranging from inflated tallies to the participation
of unregistered voters.
Justice William Atuguba, president of the nine-member panel,
told a packed courthouse in downtown Accra that the tribunal had
dismissed the opposition appeal - a ruling broadcast live to the
transfixed West African nation.
"The overall effect is that the first respondent (Mahama)
was validly elected," Atuguba said.
Supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC)
broke into song when the ruling was announced. Opposition leader
Nana Akufo-Addo expressed disappointment but said his party
would abide by the court ruling.
"Our reaction to this judgement will be watched keenly in
Africa and beyond and will set a precedent for generations to
follow," he told reporters. "It is now up to all Ghanaians to
put the disputes behind us and come together."
Many in Ghana hope the court's detailed ruling - broadcast
live across the nation of 25 million people - will set a
precedent on a continent where election challenges are often
swept under the carpet.
Legal experts had expected the court to dismiss the
opposition case, saying it had failed to conclusively prove a
level of fraud that would have changed the election result.
BOLD ECONOMIC MEASURES
The ruling should settle the political scene in the country
that has built a reputation for political stability in turbulent
West Africa.
"Let peace rein. This is a victory for Ghana's democracy,"
Mahama said via his Twitter feed.
Mahama said later in a broadcast speech that he believed
the court ruling would remove uncertainty over his mandate and
give him the opportunity to take the bold measures to tackle
challenges Ghana's economy was facing.
"There are various reforms that must take place, bold
decisions that must be made," he said in the televised speech to
the nation. "I assure you that I am prepared and committed to
take those decisions and to ensure that those reforms are
implemented."
The cocoa-, gold- and oil-exporting nation has outlined
plans to trim a budget deficit which climbed to more than 12
percent of GDP last year, from a target of 6.7 percent. Its
local cedi currency has fallen around 11 percent against the
U.S. dollar since January.
Most shops in central Accra were shuttered and the streets
quiet as many Ghanaians watched the verdict at home. Police had
sealed off main streets leading to the court, where helicopters
hovered overhead, part of a deployment of 30,000 officers
nationwide in case of any violence.
Ghana's $39 billion economy has been powering ahead, growing
8 percent last year, after oil production began at Tullow's
Jubilee field in 2010.
"We expect this confidence to calm the foreign exchange
market," said economist Joe Abbey of Accra-based CEPA.
However, some analysts said investors' attention would now
shift back to the government's efforts to trim a budget deficit
which climbed to more than 12 percent of GDP last year.
"Although an important element of uncertainty has been
removed with the court verdict, it is unlikely that we will see
a significant market impact," said Razia Khan, Africa analyst at
Standard Chartered bank. "Investors will pay careful attention
to any measures aimed at achieving fiscal consolidation."