Ghana opposition contender might challenge election results

* Nana Akufo-Addo has "serious reservations" about poll
* Says party will decide response on Tuesday
* Local observers confirm results
ACCRA, Dec 10 Ghana's main opposition challenger
said on Monday his party might challenge election results in the
courts after authorities declared incumbent president John
Dramani Mahama winner of the Dec. 7 poll.
Ghana's electoral commission said on Sunday Mahama, who
replaced former president John Atta Mills after his death in
July, had won 50.7 percent of the ballots cast, enough to avoid
a run-off against rival Nana Akufo-Addo.
"We have serious reservations about the counting and the
declaration of results," Akufo-Addo told Reuters in his office
at his residence in Accra.
"If we are going to challenge the results, the main question
is; do we have enough evidence to suggest that, materially, the
evidence will have affected the outcome?"
"We are not in a position to embrace these results. The
obvious option is to go and challenge the results in the courts.
The other option is to forego it and make your case to the
country," Akufo-Addo said.
The poll is seen as a test of whether Ghana can maintain
more than 30 years of stability and progress in a region better
known for coups, civil wars and corruption.
A cliff-hanger election in 2008, in which Akufo-Addo lost by
less than 1 percent, pushed the country to the brink of chaos,
with disputes over results driving hundreds of people into the
streets with clubs and machetes.
Akufo-Addo called for calm, saying leaders of his
conservative-leaning New Patriotic Party would meet on Tuesday
to decide the party's response to the results.
On the wall of his office is a portrait of his father Edward
Akufo-Addo, president from Aug. 1970 to Jan. 1972 before he was
deposed by a military coup. Outside, there was a dour atmosphere
among supporters milling about the yard, some yelling that the
election had been stolen.
Voting was fraught with delays after hundreds of
newly-introduced electronic fingerprint readers failed on Friday
and forced some polling stations to reopen on Saturday to clear
the backlog.
But the west African nation's non-partisan Coalition of
Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), which deployed more than
4,000 poll watchers, said the vote had been generally free and
fair.
CODEO said on Monday its parallel tabulation of results
confirmed those declared by the electoral commission.
"The results of the 2012 presidential polls declared by the
Electoral Commission are generally an accurate reflection of how
Ghanaians voted in the December 7 polls," it said in a
statement.
The cocoa and gold-producing nation, which also began
pumping oil in 2010, has had five peaceful and constitutional
transfers of power since its last coup in 1981.