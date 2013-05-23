版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 24日 星期五 00:45 BJT

Ghana cabinet approves $1 bln Eurobond for July - fin min

ACCRA May 23 Ghana's cabinet has approved a Eurobond issue of up to $1 billion which is tentatively scheduled for July, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Thursday.

"Based on anticipated market conditions and financing needs, a transaction size of up to $1 billion was recommended to, and approved by, cabinet," Terkper told reporters, adding that Citigroup and Barclays had been appointed lead managers on the deal.

