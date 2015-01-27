版本:
Ghana assessing commercial potential of new offshore gas discovery

PEDUASE, Ghana Jan 27 Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is assessing the commercial potential of a new offshore gas discovery made in partnership with Italian energy group Eni and oil trader Vitol, GNPC chief executive Alex Mould said on Tuesday.

"We have a new discovery in the deep water South Tano basin. However, right now we're looking at doing some appraisal work to decide how commercial it is and how we're going to put the project together, its structure and the development," Mould told journalists. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
