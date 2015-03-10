Ghana state oil company close to signing $700 mln loan

BRIEF-Roche receives FDA approval for complementary PD-L1 (SP263) biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma
* Roche receives FDA approval for complementary PD-L1 (SP263) biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma
ACCRA, March 10 State-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is close to signing a $700 million-loan from private commercial lenders led by commodity trader Trafigura as part of plans to recapitalise for expansion, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
GNPC holds a 13.64 percent stake in Ghana's flagship offshore Jubilee oil field, which is operated by Tullow Oil. It expects to export more than seven million barrels from the project this year, similar to the 7.68 million lifted in 2014, CEO Alexander Mould told Reuters. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Roche receives FDA approval for complementary PD-L1 (SP263) biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (Adds details, closing prices)