Ghana power crisis to hurt gold output if prolonged -chamber of mines

ACCRA Feb 5 Ghana's power crisis, which has seen long electric cuts on a nearly daily basis, will hurt gold production if it is prolonged, the chief executive of country's Chamber of Mines, Sulemanu Koney, told Reuters on Thursday.

Gold is one of the West African state's main revenue earners but the industry has been affected by a fall in prices. The government says it is taking steps to remedy the power situation by the end of the year. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
