Ghana says oil firms can keep working during border arbitration

ACCRA, Sept 23 Oil firms operating on Ghana's
disputed maritime border with Ivory Coast can continue working
while an arbitration suit filed under a U.N. convention is
resolved, Ghana's Attorney General Marrieta Brew Appiah-Oppong
told a news conference on Tuesday.
British firm Tullow Oil is the largest stakeholder
in the TEN offshore project signed with the Ghana government and
located close to the disputed area. Its partners are Anadarko
, Kosmos Energy, Sabre Oil & Gas Holdings Ltd and
the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg;
Editing by Bate Felix)