Ghana says oil firms can keep working during border arbitration

ACCRA, Sept 23 Oil firms operating on Ghana's disputed maritime border with Ivory Coast can continue working while an arbitration suit filed under a U.N. convention is resolved, Ghana's Attorney General Marrieta Brew Appiah-Oppong told a news conference on Tuesday.

British firm Tullow Oil is the largest stakeholder in the TEN offshore project signed with the Ghana government and located close to the disputed area. Its partners are Anadarko , Kosmos Energy, Sabre Oil & Gas Holdings Ltd and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bate Felix)
