Kosmos to invest $400 mln in Ghana oil development in 2013 - CEO

ACCRA May 7 Kosmos Energy will invest $400 million in its Ghana operations in 2013 as part of its commitments to the West African nation's Jubilee oil field and other projects, the firm's CEO said on Tuesday.

"This covers our commitment to the rest of the Jubilee development and also the new Tweneboa Enyera and Ntom fields (TEN) project," Brian Maxted told journalists in the Ghanaian capital.

The New York-listed firm holds a 24.1 percent stake in Ghana's jubilee field which started pumping oil in December 2010 and has hit production of between 110,000 and 115,000 barrels a day over the last 3 months. Kosmos owns 19 percent of the TEN project which is expected pump its first oil in 2016.